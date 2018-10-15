  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Morals policing in Malaysia to be reduced

Monday, October 15th, 2018

Malaysia’s morals policing is likely to be reduced.

The new Malaysian government is taking tentative steps to curb abusive and obtrusive so-called moral policing some hard-line Islam followers favour. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,