Malaysian Church welcomes first ethnic Rungus priest

Catholics in Malaysia have welcomed the first priest from the ethnic minority Rungus community, an event being hailed as a milestone for the local church.

Bradley Stephen Belly was ordained by Archbishop John Wong Soo Kau of Kota Kinabalu in Sabah state, in the northern part of Borneo Island, on Nov 8, the archdiocese said in a notice on Facebook on Nov 13.

The ordination ceremony was held at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Kudat, the home parish of the newly ordained priest, in the presence of about 2,000 Catholics, including those from neighbouring Sarawak state.

Wong expressed his gratitude and lauded Belly for his courage in “responding to God’s call to serve in God’s field.”

“Continue to pray for this young priest to be able to serve with love,” Wong urged Catholics.

