20 tonnes of unsold produce re-distributed in a month

Thursday, October 18th, 2018

There have been twenty tonnes of produce re-distributed in an in a single month by the volunteers at Kiwi Community Assistance

That’s the amount of various foods no longer wanted on shop shelves and redistributed in September. Continue reading

