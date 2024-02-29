Kiwi and Chinese scientists achieve ‘breakthrough’ system to convert carbon dioxide into fuel

If we could only convert the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide into fuel, that would be a huge leap forward in the fight against global warming.

In what’s been hailed a breakthrough, Kiwi and Chinese scientists have developed a system they hope will be able to do exactly that.

Eventually, the process could be used to not only reduce emissions, but to bolster New Zealand’s fuel security by allowing the country to produce its own fuel from recycled CO2. Read more

