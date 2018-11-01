Human remains found at Vatican may be missing girl

Human remains have been found at the Vatican’s embassy to Italy in Rome.

The Holy See says the police are investigating the find and that forensic experts have been tasked with determining the “age, sex and date of death” of the body.

Rome’s Chief Prosecutor, Giuseppe Pighatone, has tasked the Scientific Police and a mobile team of Rome’s police headquarters to study the remains.

Rumours are circulating in Italian media regarding the remains’ identity, with many speculating they could be those of 15 year-old Emanuela Orlandi.

Orlandi, who was the daughter of a Vatican bank functionary, disappeared in 1983 on her way to a music lesson. Her body has never been found, and the truth about what happened to her has remained a mystery for the past 35 years.

Mirella Gregori is another young Italian woman who also disappeared in 1983, just over a month before Orlandi went missing.

It is said the police are likely to make DNA comparisons to determine whether the remains belong to either of the young women.

A top Vatican exorcist, the late Rev. Gabriele Amorth, is reported to have told CNN some years ago that he suspected the girl had been abducted for sexual reasons.

“The investigation should be carried out inside the Vatican and not outside,” Amorth is reported to have said.

