UN tells Paris to review Muslim headscarf ban

Thursday, November 1st, 2018

The U.N. Human Rights Committee has told Paris to review its Muslim headscarf ban.

Although the Committee’s decisions are not legally binding, it has also challenged a European Court of Human Rights ruling in 2014 that defended France’s ban on the Muslim headscarf.

France has the largest Muslim minority in Europe, making up an estimated 5 million of its 67 million population. Read more

