Pope’s eco-agenda will loom large in Amazon synod

Pope Francis’s eco-agenda – as expressed in Laudato Si’ – will put care of our common home at the center of the Church’s concern, and that of the world, says Brazilian Bishop Vilson Basso.

“We need the care of the whole world, that it be a place where everyone can live.

“This is integral ecology. The care of the earth and the care of the person, that they can have life, and an abundant life.”

Titled “Amazonia: New Paths for the Church and for an Integral Ecology,” the Amazon synod will take place in October 2019.

It will focus on the Pan-Amazonian region of South America, which includes parts of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guyana, Guyana, Peru, Venezuela and Suriname. Read more

