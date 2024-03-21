Syracuse Catholic parish wins national environmental prize

When Kathy Gosh and Marijane Reilly founded the Caring For Our Common Home Task Force at All Saints Church in Syracuse, New York, in 2015, they could never have imagined that their group would win multiple grants and awards.

It all began in 2015 after Pope Francis published his encyclical about environmental care, “Laudato Si’, on Care for Our Common Home.” Their activism has gradually grown over the years.

“When he came out with this as one of his first things, I thought that was just so powerful. I was terribly excited,” said Kathy Gosh, 75. “I just had hope. It kind of gave me a sense of hope that we could help prevent the damage we were doing.”

