  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Aus PM backtracks on Nauru evacuation

Thursday, November 15th, 2018

Scott Morrison also told Sky News sick children evacuated from Nauru for medical treatment would be sent back.

Mr Morrison said about 30 children who remained on Nauru would be left there unless they needed medical attention in Australia or they were resettled in the United States. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,