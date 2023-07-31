Australia’s peak medical association has called for strong rules and transparency around the use of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry after warning doctors in Perth-based hospitals not to write medical notes using ChatGPT.

The Australian Medical Association said in its submission to the federal government’s discussion paper on safe and responsible AI, seen by the Guardian that Australia lags behind other comparable countries in regulating AI and noted that stronger rules are needed to protect patients and healthcare professionals and to engender trust.

Five hospitals in Perth’s South Metropolitan Health Service were advised in May to stop using ChatGPT to write medical records for patients after it was discovered that some staff had been using the large language model for the practice.

