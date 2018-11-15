Heresy and schism: priest excommunicated

Italian Catholic priest Alessandro Minutella has been excommunicated for spreading “heresy and schism.”

The Archdiocese of Palermo has published the formal decree concerning Minutella’s “latae sententiae” excommunication.

In canon law, once certain crimes are committed, they are punished latae sententiae, or “automatically,” by force of the law itself.

According to the Code of Canon Law, those who are excommunicated are forbidden from:

participating in the Eucharist or other ceremonies of worship celebrating the sacraments or sacramentals and receiving the sacraments;

exercising any ecclesiastical offices, ministries, or functions or placing acts of governance.

The notification of the decree of excommunication issued in regard to Father Alessandro Maria Minutella, published by the Archdiocese of Palermo, says:

“On November 13, 2018, Father Alessandro Maria Minutella was notified of the Decree of August 15, 2018 (Prot. No. 046/18) by which the Archbishop Corrado Lorefice DECLARES the excommunications latae sententiae, which the same priest has incurred for the crime of heresy and for the crime of schism, as required by canon law (cf. can.1364 §1 CIC), with all the consequences arising from the same measure.”

In 2015 Archbishop Michele Pennisi of Monreale issued a public warning to the faithful that they risked “grave danger to their souls” by listening to Minutella.

He said Minutella was suspected of manipulating parishioners with his prophesies and “seriously posed a risk to the genuine popular devotion to the Madonna, angels and saints.”

Minutella, who says he thinks Pope Francis an antipope and claims to have communications with angels, saints and Our Lady, describes his preaching as the “true” Catholic doctrine.

He says anyone who follows Francis is a heretic.

