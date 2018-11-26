Sister Beverley Grounds never lost her grounding in faith

Sister Beverley Rita Grounds was born in Christchurch in 1928, the only daughter of four children born to James and Mary Grounds. The family were well-known in Catholic circles, with brother William going on to become a priest in the diocese.

Grounds read newspapers in Italian, translated religious scripture from French to English and keenly studied te reo Māori and German.

She died in Christchurch on October 21. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.