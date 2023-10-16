Sister Mary Joseph, a member of the Sister Servants of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, shared her thoughts on a potential sequel to the Barbie movie in a viral tweet.

‘Barbie becomes a nun’ would be a great sequel,” she wrote.

She seriously considers draining the pool, putting her condo on the market, cutting her hair and donning the religious habit. Barbie has a new purpose in life, and she’s never been happier.”

Sister Mary Joseph's original post has generated almost 20,000 views, nearly 700 likes, and over 100 retweets and counting.

News category: Odd Spot.