  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Nation’s life expectancy reduced by suicide and drug overdoses

Monday, December 3rd, 2018

The life expectancy of United States citizens has reduced because of the nation’s high suicide and drug overdose deaths.

The suicide rate in the United States is at its highest in at least 50 years. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,