Nation’s life expectancy reduced by suicide and drug overdoses

The life expectancy of United States citizens has reduced because of the nation’s high suicide and drug overdose deaths.
The suicide rate in the United States is at its highest in at least 50 years. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Monday, December 3rd, 2018
The life expectancy of United States citizens has reduced because of the nation’s high suicide and drug overdose deaths.
The suicide rate in the United States is at its highest in at least 50 years. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Liturgical musicians should animate the assembly’s song, not replace it · November 27, 2018
Professor says Kiwis have “had it” with traditional religions · November 26, 2018
New body established to facilitate Church’s response to Royal commission · November 9, 2018
New body established to facilitate Church’s response to Royal commission · November 9, 2018