A woman and a 65-year-old man who strongly believed in the afterlife agreed that April 13 of this year would be the day of his death,

The Connecticut woman who has been criminally charged for trying to help a relative die had for three years discussed suicide so he could explore “the next stage of the adventure,” according to an affidavit, which did not say whether the man was ill.

The woman told police that when the man woke up the next morning on April 14 after an attempted medication overdose, she thought it was “a miracle” and believed “God did not want him to die,” so she called 911 to get him medical attention. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.