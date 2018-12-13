  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Catholic leading Germany’s largest political party

Thursday, December 13th, 2018

Germany’s largest political party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has a new leader.

Practicing Catholic, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer – known as AKK in the German press – was seen as chancellor and outgoing CDU leader Angela Merkel’s preferred choice. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,