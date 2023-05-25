Greens confirm support for an Indigenous voice to Australian parliament

The Albanese government won’t have to compromise on its model to establish an Indigenous voice to parliament and executive government after securing support from the Greens, amid a warning from Peter Dutton that the constitutional change will “re-­racialise” Australia.

The Opposition Leader delivered a comprehensive rejection of the advisory body in parliament on Monday, claiming that in its current form, the voice may stop governments from finalising their budgets, seek a particular version of Australian history to be taught in classrooms or prevent a defence base from being expanded.

Greens leader Adam Bandt’s confirmation that the party would pass the government’s Constitution Alteration Bill unamended means Australians will be asked to vote on Labor’s preferred model, which gives the voice the power to make representations to parliament and executive government.

