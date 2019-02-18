French priest tries to block child sex abuse film

A French priest is trying to block the film “By the Grace of God”, which was shown at a Berlin film festival, from getting full release in France.

The film claims to break silence on sordid goings on within the Church.

The French director’s look at the sex abuse scandal that is engulfing the Church focuses on three alleged victims of Lyon priest Bernard Preynat, who reportedly molested over 80 young boys. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.