Priest numbers decline for first time in decade

Thursday, March 7th, 2019

The percentage of Catholics in the world has remained steady, while priest numbers declined for the first time in almost a decade, according to Vatican statistics.

Meanwhile, the numbers of bishops, permanent deacons, lay missionaries and catechists have all increased. Read more

