College to remove a photo of ex-rector who abused boys

Monday, March 18th, 2019

A Wellington Catholic high school has agreed to remove a photo in its auditorium of a proven sex abuser of multiple boys.

It has been on display till now, despite the Marists in 2009 upholding a complaint from an ex-student that Father Durning sexually assaulted him. Read more

