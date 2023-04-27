King’s School chaplain Father John Goodwin reinstated after Australian child sex abuse case dropped

A much-loved chaplain at one of Auckland’s most prestigious schools has been reinstated after a court case alleging he had sexually abused a student in Australia 20 years ago was abandoned by the plaintiff.

It has brought to end a highly distressing period for Father John Goodwin, who is known for his engaging character and who always maintained his innocence.

The accuser was an Australian gang associate serving more than 10 years in jail for trafficking million of dollars in drugs, including amphetamines, MDMA and cocaine.

He was still behind bars when his lawyer Angela Sdrinis filed a civil suit in the Tasmanian Supreme Court in 2021. Read more

