Bishops push Filipinos to cast Catholic vote

President Rodrigo Duterte’s attacks against God, the Church and its bishops are driving Filipino Catholics to cast votes for candidates not allied with the administration.

Duterte earlier drew flak for calling God “stupid”, for cursing at Pope Francis and for issuing death threats against Roman Catholic bishops who allegedly plotted to oust him.

By attacking God and Jesus Christ, the Filipinos’ identity of being molded by faith and values is also being attacked by the President. Read more

