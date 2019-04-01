A long-planned Muslim chaplaincy service for the University of Otago will be officially launched today.

Two chaplains are taking up part-time, voluntary roles providing pastoral care and spiritual support to Muslim students – retired political lecturer Dr Najib Lafraie, a former Afghanistan foreign minister who fled the Taliban, and Salmah Kassim, a former diplomatic officer at the Malaysian High Commission in Wellington. Continue reading

