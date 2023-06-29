Three Australian universities rank in top 20

Australian universities are ranked alongside the very best in the world, with three – Melbourne, Sydney and UNSW – in the top 20 of the new list from global rankings group QS.

The QS 2024 World University Rankings also name nine Australian universities in the global top 100 (up from seven last year).

Nearly all Australian universities rose in the 2024 QS rankings following a methodology change which the company said was the most significant since its rankings began 20 years ago.

New Zealand’s top-ranked university is the University of Auckland, ranked 68.

University of Otago University, Dunedin – ranked 206

Massey University, Palmerston North – ranked 239

Victoria University Wellington – ranked 241

University of Canterbury – Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha – ranked 256.

Sources

News category: News Shorts, World.