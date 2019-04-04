Papal blessings can be requested online

Papal blessings may be requested for various occasions, such as the reception of the sacraments, including Baptism, First Communion, Confirmation, Marriage, or Ordination to the priesthood or permanent diaconate.

They can also be granted for other religious events, including the profession of religious vows or secular consecration. Papal blessings are also popularly requested for major anniversaries of such occasions, or for important birthdays.

To request such a blessing, up until now it was necessary for someone to go physically to the Office of Papal Charities, located within the walls of Vatican City, or to send them a letter or fax.

But that was before: Now, the Papal Almoner has recently launched a new website where we can submit a request directly online. All of the necessary steps for this new procedure are found on the website, with exact instructions about choosing the occasion, the style of parchment, the personal information that they will include in the text of the document, and the shipping method. Read more

