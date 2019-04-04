This robot reads the Bible to old people

Seniors in search of some high-tech companionship may find comfort in a small robot that can listen to them and read relevant scripture.

SanTO is a foot-and-a-half tall robot resembles the sort of altar or figurine a Catholic may use to decorate their home.

But it’s equipped with software it uses to listen to people, scan their faces for signs of specific emotions, and select religious texts that may be relevant to their troubles, heralding a new marriage of religion and technology. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.