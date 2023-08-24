  1. CathNews New Zealand
Weird religious beliefs

Thursday, August 24th, 2023

One of the things many find fascinating when they travel to other places is the religious beliefs they encounter.

But even one of the Bible writers pointed out that self-examination is the first order of business. Why are you looking at the speck in your brother’s eye when you have a plank in your own?

Abrahamic religions teach the following beliefs or are home-grown in the USA and exported. Of the 20 listed six come under the category “Catholic’  Read more

