Vatican finds former Guam archbishop guilty of child sex abuse

The Vatican has upheld its decision convicting the former Archbishop Anthony Apuron in the U.S. territory of Guam for sexually abusing minors.

“Our church on Guam can now continue with certainty, our collective journey toward healing and reconciliation. Most importantly, the victims, survivors and their families who have suffered greatly can have some measure of solace that justice has been rendered in the church’s tribunal process,” Archbishop Michael J. Byrnes of Agana, said of his predecessor. Read more

