Defiant Sudanese women protesters empower young Manawatū Muslims

Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

The symbolic image of defiant Sudanese protesters is empowering young Muslim women in New Zealand.

Salma​ Abdalla​ and her friend Zoha​ Shuaib​ say the images of women protesting in Sudan, are a welcome counter to a frustrating stereotype – that Muslim women are submissive and oppressed by their faith. Continue reading

