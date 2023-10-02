Sitting outside her tent with her children at the Internally Displaced Peoples camp in northeastern South Sudan, Magaret Dut Wol described through tears how her family had not eaten for days and was about to die from hunger.

“There’s no food for South Sudanese refugees returning from Sudan due to the ongoing civil war,” said the 45-year-old mother of four, revealing that most families returning home from Sudan go for days without food.

“I am always worried about food because since I came in July, I have lost a baby to malnutrition. She was very sick.”

Wol and her family had fled South Sudan in 2014 after the country broke into civil war in December 2013, primarily fueled by ethnic divisions, with soldiers loyal to President Salva Kiir battling those loyal to Vice President Riek Machar.

