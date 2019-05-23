  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Victims relieved paedophile priest laicised

Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

Victims of a paedophile priest from Dunedin are pleased Father Magnus Murray had been laicised.

The Catholic Bishop of Hamilton Steve Lowe said he laicisation had been  “a complicated process because of Murray’s age and health”.. Continue reading

