New Zealand investigates Samoan church with cryptocurrency links

Monday, June 17th, 2019

New Zealand authorities are investigating a prominent Samoan church with links to a cryptocurrency labelled as a fraudulent pyramid scheme.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) probe into the Samoan Independent Seventh Day Adventist Church (SISDAC) – which has branches in New Zealand, Australia and Samoa – comes amid a seperate investigation by Samoa’s Central Bank into the church. Continue reading

