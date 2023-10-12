Israel Hamas war: Kiwi church group Connection City stranded in Jerusalem amid conflict

A New Zealand-based Christian church group are desperately attempting to flee Israel as they feel the vibrations of daily rocket attacks from their hotel.

Fifty-four members of the Connection City Church Assemblies of God were on a Holy Land tour when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack, killing hundreds and wounding thousands.

“I’m not going to feel safe until I touch New Zealand soil,” tour member Pesi Sikalu told the Herald. Read more

