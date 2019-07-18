Dominicans elect new master, first ever from Asia

The Dominicans, one of the most prominent religious orders in the Catholic Church, have elected the first Asian leader in their 800-year history.

Fr Gerard Timoner OP, who comes from the Philippines, was chosen as the 88th Master of the Order of Preachers on 13 July 2019. The election took place during a gathering of the order in Bien Hoa, Vietnam.

The 51-year-old master is a former leader of the Philippine province of Dominicans and up until now has held a senior Rome-based position – a “socius” – advising on Asia Pacific matters. In 2014, he was chosen by Pope Francis to sit on the International Theological Commission, which advises the papacy and the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

His election reflects the Church's growth in Asia, and a new generation of emerging leaders from the continent.

