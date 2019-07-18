  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Killer not responsible because he smoked weed

Thursday, July 18th, 2019

A Muslim man who killed his Jewish neighbour in Paris while shouting about Allah.

He is probably not criminally responsible for his actions because he had smoked marijuana beforehand, a French judge ruled. Continue reading

