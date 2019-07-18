Killer not responsible because he smoked weed

A Muslim man who killed his Jewish neighbour in Paris while shouting about Allah.
He is probably not criminally responsible for his actions because he had smoked marijuana beforehand, a French judge ruled. Continue reading
News category: Odd Spot.
Thursday, July 18th, 2019
A Muslim man who killed his Jewish neighbour in Paris while shouting about Allah.
He is probably not criminally responsible for his actions because he had smoked marijuana beforehand, a French judge ruled. Continue reading
News category: Odd Spot.
Facebook called out for St Augustine quote hate speech decision · July 18, 2019
Pope’s tweet about praying for migrants leads to bombardment of insults · July 16, 2019
Twitter moves to curb hate speech based on religion · July 16, 2019
No room in the church for extremist anti-gay views · July 15, 2019
Pope’s tweet about praying for migrants leads to bombardment of insults · July 13, 2019