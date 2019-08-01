Poland’s bishops warn of mounting attacks

Poland’s Bishops Conference has warned of an “intolerable upsurge” in acts of profanation against Catholic sites around the country, while seeking to counter media claims the Church has incited violence against LGBT activists campaigning for greater rights.

“In line with its Gospel summons, the Catholic Church respects the dignity of every person without exception – Catholics in Poland and around the world have a right to the same respect”, said Fr Pawel Rytel-Andrianik, the Conference spokesman. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.