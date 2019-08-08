Aussies live-stream euthanasia deaths to Nitschke

The man known as Australia’s “Dr Death” has created a private live-streaming service so he can watch in real-time as members of his euthanasia group end their lives.

It might seem macabre to some but right-to-die campaigner Philip Nitschke says it’s all in the name of science.

The founder of Exit International wants to be sure that a cheap and readily available substance that’s fast emerging as a new choice for elected deaths actually delivers a peaceful ending.

Dr Nitschke says two Australians, both from Brisbane, used the substance to die in May. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.