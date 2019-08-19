  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Beggars branded ‘pretty evil’ criminals

Monday, August 19th, 2019

Beggars have been branded “pretty evil” organised criminals by the head of an upscale Auckland retail district’s business association.

But a senior police officer has rejected Mark Knoff-Thomas’ claim, saying there was no evidence to support his assertion that beggars were connected to organised crime. Read more

