Employers step up to help scammed migrants find work

A full-day job matching event took place in South Auckland Wednesday to help a large group of South Asian migrants scammed out of thousands of dollars for the promise of work in New Zealand.

The group of 146 migrants from India and Bangladesh are on accredited employer work visas (AEWV) and have been living in overcrowded houses in Auckland with no work for months.

The full-day event organised by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) took place at the Māngere Memorial Hall. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.