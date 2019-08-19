Giant ten commandments monument donated by Fraternal Order of Eagles

A giant Ten Commandments monument will go up outside Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington, Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.

That wouldn’t normally be a story — if anything, the most noteworthy thing about it is that a religious monument is going up outside a religious school for once — but the journey it took for the monument to get there is worth retelling.

The monument wasn’t originally meant for the Catholic school. In 1957, the Fraternal Order of Eagles donated it to Valley High School, a local public school.

It wasn’t until 2012 that a lawsuit was filed to have that display removed. Marie Schaub and her daughter were two of the plaintiffs, represented by the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.