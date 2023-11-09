Letting off fire crackers during religious services a no no

A judge in Kerala banned the use of crackers in religious places at odd hours saying there are no commandments in any of the holy books that mandate the bursting of crackers to please God.

An order was also made to conduct raids at religious places and seize the “illegally stored crackers”.

However, the Kerala High Court Division Bench partially modified its earlier order.

The state government had informed the court that bursting crackers was already banned from 10 PM to 6 AM. The government also reported some relaxation when it comes to festivals.

The court said the district collectors can grant that permission after analysing the situation.

