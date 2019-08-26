  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
A robotic priest that preaches sermons

Monday, August 26th, 2019

A 400-year-old temple in Japan is attempting to hot-wire interest in Buddhism with a robotic priest it believes will change the face of the religion – despite critics comparing the android to “Frankenstein’s monster”.

The android Kannon, based on the Buddhist deity of mercy, preaches sermons at Kodaiji temple in Kyoto. Read more

