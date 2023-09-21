A UK tabloid has reported a red heifer has been born in Israel —They claim it is the first to be born in Israel in 2,000 years.

In Christianity and Judaism, red heifers feature in tales about the “end of times”. The birth and sacrifice of the red cow is said to precede the construction of the Third Temple in Jerusalem. In mainstream Orthodox Judaism, the rebuilding of the Temple will happen before the coming of the Jewish Messiah.

However, this particular calf is not an accident; the Temple Institute has been working on breeding a sacrificial cow for years after importing red Angus cows from Nebraska. The most recent calf is not the first birth that has been announced with great excitement, and several have also been shipped in from the U.S., where Evangelical Christian farmers support the Jewish efforts

.The Temple Institute, a Jerusalem-based organisation led by American-born Orthodox rabbi Chaim Richman, advocates for building the Third Temple. They have said they will examine the calf carefully as it grows for blemishes to see if it is right to start construction. Read more

