Pope taps ex-communications czar who quit amid scandal for new PR role

Monday, September 2nd, 2019

In what appears to be a new position, Monsignor Dario Viganò, the former head of Vatican communications forced to resign amid scandal in 2018, on Saturday was named “vice chancellor” of the Pontifical Academies for Sciences and Social Sciences.

The news was announced in an Aug. 31 communique from the Vatican, after rumors began to spread on social media. Read more

