Türkiye denies Hagia Sophia was ‘sold’ to Vatican

Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate has debunked a series of fake news and disinformation spreading on social media, including about the “sale” of Istanbul’s cultural and religious landmark Hagia Sophia to the Vatican.

In a weekly bulletin against disinformation, the Directorate refuted the claims about a $38 billion deal with the Vatican for Hagia Sophia, stressing that such a thing was “impossible.”

“Do not heed baseless news that Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque was sold, or its restoration will last 50 years, during which it will be closed,” the bulletin read.

Turkish authorities recently began a long-term restoration for the centuries-old Hagia Sophia, which was converted back into a mosque from a museum in a 2020 court ruling.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.