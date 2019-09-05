  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Nelson Santa Parade Trust steps down after Māori Santa controversy

Thursday, September 5th, 2019

A new organiser is being sought for the Nelson Santa parade after organisers quit following the Māori Santa backlash.

Nelson councillor Gaile Noonan said a new organiser for the parade would be announced this week. Read more

