Nick Wilson of Palmerston North new Council for Young People Chair

Nick Wilson of Palmerston North is the new chair of the Council for Young People of the Catholic bishops of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Nick is the Diocesan Young Catholics Team Leader for the Diocese of Palmerston North. He has had a career in education in New Zealand and overseas. He works as the Manawatū Catholic Tertiary Chaplain

and is on the Diocesan Leadership Team.

Nick looks forward to implementing elements of Christus Vivit – Christ is Alive (Pope Francis’ 2019 apostolic exhortation to young people); as well as updating Hikoi Tahi (the safeguarding and health and safety framework for young church ministry).

He’s also looking forward to overseeing the coordination of the national pilgrimage to the 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul, South Korea. Nick, who hails from Nelson and was formed in the Archdiocese of Wellington.

In addition, he has a strong interest in ngā rangatahi Māori Katorika (young Catholic Māori).

