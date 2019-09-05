  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pope Francis has given a papal blessing to a meatball pie

Thursday, September 5th, 2019

In a quest to try and see just how authentic its new meatball pie was, WA’s Jesters pie chain applied to get the encrusted dish blessed by the Pope himself and, well, he bloody did it. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,