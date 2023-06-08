Pope Francis underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the latest maladies to befall the 86-year-old pontiff who had part of his colon removed two years ago.

The Vatican said there were no complications during the three-hour surgery, which required Francis to be under general anaesthesia. The pontiff was expected to remain at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for several days, and all papal audiences were cancelled through June 18.

Dr Sergio Alfieri, director of abdominal and endocrine sciences at Gemelli, who also performed Francis’ 2021 colon surgery, said the operation was successful. A short time later, the pope was awake, alert and even joking.

