  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Man killed in traffic crash unavailable for comment

Thursday, September 19th, 2019

No one will accuse Los Angeles reporter Sara Welch of not performing due diligence.

The KLTA reporter became news after saying on live air that a man who was killed in a car crash could not be reached to tell his side of the story. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,